Al Jourgensen's SURGICAL METH MACHINE Releases "I'm Invisible" Re-Mix By DJ Swamp

April 20, 2017, an hour ago

news surgical meth machine al jourgensen ministry

Al Jourgensen's SURGICAL METH MACHINE Releases "I'm Invisible" Re-Mix By DJ Swamp

Ministry mainman Al Jourgensen's new project, Surgical Meth Machine, released their debut album last year via Nuclear Blast Records. In honor of the "sweet leaf" and Uncle Al's appreciation of the before mentioned wondrous herb, the band has released a re-mix of their hit song "I'm Invisible" by DJ Swamp (Beck, The Crystal Method).

Watch the following video in which Al Jourgensen explains how marijuana inspired him to write "I'm Invisible": 

Surgical Meth Machine was recorded primarily at Jourgensen's home studio in Burbank, California with his longtime engineer Sam D'Ambruoso.

The original music for "I'm Invisible" can be enjoyed below:

 

 

 

Featured Audio

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews