ALAN PARSONS Discusses Engineering PINK FLOYD's The Dark Side Of The Moon - "In 1972, Quadrophonic Was The New Buzz Word"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with this message:

"Today we have another feature with legendary producer/songwriter/and musician Alan Parsons, who engineered Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon. Alan received a Grammy nomination for his work on the album, his first and he was known for doing much more than what is normally considered the scope of a recording engineer’s duties on this record.

"The Dark Side Of The Moon is of course, one of the biggest selling albums in history and possibly the most storied album. How many urban legends are tied to this mysterious work of art? I can’t tell you how many stories I heard growing up, from hearing that there was a massive factory that only manufactured Dark Side Of The Moon LP’s all year around. Many others, some I talk with Alan Parsons about and get his side of the story. We also discuss some of the tracks. Here’s Alan Parsons with the rest of the story."