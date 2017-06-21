ALARM FOR WAR To Release Debut EP In July; “Day Turned To Night” Music Video Streaming

13-year-old rapper Buggy and his band, Alarm For War, is gearing up to unleash his debut EP, Enemies Of The State (via Novanglus Records Inc), which has been described as “Rage Against the Machine on steroids meets Layne Staley-era Alice in Chains meets Eminem” - as music fans worldwide will soon find out on Friday, July 28th.

Alarm For War's Enemies Of The State is an in your face hardcore album that is on the cutting edge in today’s metal scene, featuring frontman / kid vocalist “Buggy", bass player “Fletcher”, drummer “Smitty” and guitar player “KISA” with Brian Bart (Logic Recordings) engineering the album, Jr McNeely (Grammy Award winner) editing and mixing the album, and Brad Blackwood doing the mastering.

A video for the track “Day Turned To Night” can be viewed below.

About the video, Buggy states Zach was a kid who was hooked on drugs, who was told to STOP or it just might cost him his life. Zach was found dead in a bathroom floor after huffing' paint. Standing around his body, someone asked, "Where's your God at now?" Someone else in the crowd said, "The same place he was when he was warning Zach." In other words, don't blame God for the choices that you make, especially when he was faithful in warning us before tragedy takes place.

When asked about his favorite track is off the album, Buggy responded, “I like all of the songs, however I would say my favorite song would be “Enemies Of The State / Repent”. These songs are very much ‘Get me goin'’ kind of songs which is why I like rapping them the best. What you hear on the tracks is exactly what to expect live.”

And speaking of performing live, Buggy has one artist in particular he would like to play shows with. “I would like to do a tour with Megadeth. They are the same genre as this band is in a lot of ways. Heavy metal is their band's genre, so is this band…the only difference is this is a rap/metal band.”

With his unorthodox style of poetic riff rap, Buggy is garnering attention, as well as sending shockwaves throughout the music industry.

“I, along with the band, wish to ROCK the nation!!!” states Buggy.

Tracklisting:

“Enemies Of The State”

“Shoulda’ Known Betta’”

“Day Turned To Night”

“Faith”

“Repent”

“Meetin' Thy Maker”

Alarm For War is:

Buggy - vocals

Fletcher - bass

Smitty - drums

KISA - guitar

