ALBERTO RIGONI Releases Video For “Kyoto's Gardens” Featuring SPOCK’S BEARD’s Ryo Okumoto

Italian bassist and composer Alberto Rigoni (Vivaldi Metal Project, TwinSpirits, Kim Bingham) has released a video for "Kyoto's Gardens”, featuring Ryo Okumoto (Spock's Beard, Phil Collins). The track is featured on Alberto’s new album, Duality, released last month.

On this track Alberto uses the Ibanez Ashula II, hybrid Fretless/Fretted bass which give an unique sound to the song.

Duality is available at albertorigoni.bandcamp.com, as well as iTunes, Spotify, etc.