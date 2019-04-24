ALBERTO RIGONI Sets June Release For Prog Injection Album Featuring Drummer THOMAS LANG; Tracks Streaming

After the release of seven solo albums between 2008 and 2018, Italian bassist and composer Alberto Rigoni (soloist, Bad As band, co-producer of Vivaldi Metal Project, founder of Bassists Alliance Project, ex Twinspirits) is now going to release Prog Injection, an instrumental heavy progressive album which features worldwide known drummer Thomas Lang (Peter Gabriel, Paul Gilbert, Glenn Hughes etc.) and Alessandro Bertoni on keyboards (Ric Fierabracci, Craig Blundell, Brett Garsed etc.)

Alberto: “Again... I tried to bring my composition and bass to another level and, together with Thomas’ drumming and Alessandro’s keys, I think (and hope) we created a unique sound that I would call heavy prog!”

Thomas Lang: “This album is a gritty, riff-heavy and progressive instrumental album that draws inspiration both from classic 70's Prog and 21st century Rock and Metal music. This fusion of styles makes for an interesting combination and I enjoyed driving these songs with heavy grooves that are rooted in traditional Rock, Funk and Metal. The album is full of hooky bass riffs, muscular beats and ethereal keyboards played with tons of personality and attitude.”

Due for release on June 7th, the album can be pre-ordered here (signed copies available). Listen to two songs from the album below.

Tracklisting:

"XYX"

"Metal Injection"

"Blood Shuga"

"Death Stick"

"Omega"

"Liquid"

"Low And Disorder"

"Iron Moon"

"Blood Shuga":

Prog Injection by Alberto Rigoni feat. Thomas Lang

"Low And Disorder":

Prog Injection by Alberto Rigoni feat. Thomas Lang

Lineup:

Alberto Rigoni: Bass and Chapman Stick 10 strings

Thomas Lang: Drums

Alessandroni Bertoni: Keyboards

Jeff Hughell: special guest bassist on track 4