ALCATRAZZ Guitarist JOE STUMP Featured In Multi-Cam Video From Maine Solo Show

Neoclassical shred metal guitarist Joe Stump, who is now a member of Alcatrazz, is featured in the clip below playing a solo gig in Sabattus, Maine in April 2019 at Mixers Nightclb & Lounge

Stump will have his 2004 album Speed Metal Messiah and 2009 record Virtuostic Vendetta reissued as mini-LP style CD reissues. These will only be available in a strictly limited edition and will not be printed again. Preorders available here.

To those of you in guitar and metal circles Joe Stump should need no introduction. The Shredlord has been raining down full throttle neo- classical shred/speed metal since Guitar Dominance was released over 20 years ago. He is one of the most intense and over the top guitarists on the planet and his maniacal guitar driven releases are amazing displays of power and jaw dropping technical command. He was named by Guitar One magazine as one of the top 10 fastest shredders of all time , by Guitar World as one of the 50 fastest players of all time and by Guitarist magazine as one of the top 20 shredders of all time. He has appeared in countless guitar and metal based publications, fanzines and webzines worldwide.

He has toured the world both as a solo artist and with metal bands Joe Stump`s Reign Of Terror, HolyHell , RavenLord and Exorcism. Joe`s also an Associate Professor at the esteemed Berklee College where he`s been the metal/shred guitar specialist for the last 22 years.