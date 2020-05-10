ALCATRAZZ Guitarist JOE STUMP - "More Gratuitous Shred Action From The Work Room..." (Video)

Neo-classical guitarist Joe Stump (Alcatrazz, HolyHell) has checked in with the following:

"More gratuitous shred action from the work room this week - playing my 30th anniversary Malmsteen custom shop strat and doing my best to channel some of that early vibe of the man himself . To me, when it comes to killer fast guitar, nothing beats Yngwie during that period (Steeler / Alcatrazz / early Rising Force)."

Stump is featured in the clip below playing a solo gig in Sabattus, Maine in April 2019 at Mixers Nightclb & Lounge

To those of you in guitar and metal circles Joe Stump should need no introduction. The Shredlord has been raining down full throttle neo- classical shred/speed metal since Guitar Dominance was released over 20 years ago. He is one of the most intense and over the top guitarists on the planet and his maniacal guitar driven releases are amazing displays of power and jaw dropping technical command. He was named by Guitar One magazine as one of the top 10 fastest shredders of all time , by Guitar World as one of the 50 fastest players of all time and by Guitarist magazine as one of the top 20 shredders of all time. He has appeared in countless guitar and metal based publications, fanzines and webzines worldwide.

He has toured the world both as a solo artist and with metal bands Joe Stump`s Reign Of Terror, HolyHell , RavenLord and Exorcism. Joe`s also an Associate Professor at the esteemed Berklee College where he`s been the metal/shred guitar specialist for the last 22 years.