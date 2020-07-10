ALCATRAZZ Release New Single And Music Video "Dirty Like The City"; European Tour Postponed

Alcatrazz will release their brand new full-length, Born Innocent, via Silver Lining Music on July 31. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the new single, "Dirty Like The City", below.

Frontman Graham Bonnet comments: "Steve Vai sent us about 60 songs, out of all of them 'Dirty Like The City' was the one that stood out right away for me and after a good listen, I just knew it had to be included in the album."

Keyboardist Jimmy Waldo adds: "I loved this piece when Steve Vai sent it to us, and knew right away that Alcatrazz would eat it alive, it was a perfect fit with all the other material on the album."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it is with deep regret that Alcatrazz have had to postpone their upcoming European tour, which was due to take place this August and September.

“The safety of our crew and fans is of the upmost importance so we have taken the decision to move the current tour to 2021, new dates will be confirmed very soon and we look forward to seeing you all on the road once again” - Alcatrazz

The hard-hitting, melodic heavy metal band Alcatrazz will once again throw down a studio gauntlet on July 31st with Born Innocent, their first studio venture since 1986’s Dangerous Games. Alongside the unique vocal prowess and range of star frontman and founding member Graham Bonnet, Born Innocent also features fellow founding members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea. And from the classic album art, featuring the mighty rock itself, Born Innocent is a journey into the sort of heavy, melodic and supremely articulated hard rock that is a cornerstone of the likes of Rainbow and the Michael Schenker Group, territory Alcatrazz successfully strode in the ‘80s before going on hiatus.

Debuting on Born Innocent is the latest of the illustrious Alcatrazz guitarists to bring their extreme six-string talents to the band, with Boston-based Berklee College of Music Assistant Professor of Guitar, and one-man metal impresario Joe Stump perhaps proving the finest of a list which includes the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai.

“The name Alcatrazz is a brand name,” announces star frontman and founding member Graham Bonnet. “People know what Alcatrazz delivers, and on this album you have the original ideas of Alcatrazz but played in a modern way with new inspiration.”

Mixed and mastered by Andy Haller, Born Innocent also sees former stars from Bonnet's long career making guest appearances, from Chris Impellitteri, who wrote the music and played all guitars on the arpeggio-powered "Born Innocent" with Bonnet's vocals soaring to old-school heights, and Bob Kulick who wrote and laid down guitar for "I Am The King". Virtuoso Japanese guitar maestro Nozomu Wakai - a new invitee to the party- similarly wrote and played guitars on the double-kick steel-plated Irish warrior ode "Finn McCool", while Steve Vai wrote "Dirty Like The City". Meanwhile, "Something That I Am Missing" and "Warth Lane" were written by - and feature the guitar work of- Italian six-string hero Dario Mollo, with Riot bassist Don Van Stavern playing bass on the title track, "Polar Bear", "Finn McCool", "London 1666", "Dirty Like The City" and "Paper Flags". Add D. Kendall Jones’ writing and guitar work on "We Still Remember" and even a quick solo by another new invitee to the Alcatrazz mega-sound, Annihilator's Jeff Waters on "Paper Flags" (the second one to be precise), and it’s clear that studio Alcatrazz 2020 is one giant piece of rock for sure.

Besides the supreme musicianship, Born Innocent features genuine storyteller lyrics courtesy of Bonnet who revels in showing he loves the scent of an entertaining tale, proudly illustrated on the storming lead single ‘Polar Bear’ which bristles with robust old-world adventure. “Take the song ‘Polar Bear’, explains Bonnet, “I heard those words “polar bear” and thought it’s an intriguing title because it sounds all cuddly and nice, but it’s not. It’s a story of how when the Eskimo got too old, they would take their lives by sitting in snow, freezing to death and letting the polar bear take the body. The polar bear was very prominent in their lives as a God and also as a way of committing suicide, which is kind of awful. But when an Eskimo loses all his teeth and he could no longer eat, he would lose his strength obviously and then become a weak old man. He could no longer contribute to the tribe, he’d feel his life was useless and so he’d walk out into the snow and sacrifice himself to the bear.”

Tracklisting:

"Born Innocent"

"Polar Bear"

"Finn McCool"

"We Still Remember"

"London 1666"

"Dirty Like The City"

"I Am The King"

"Something That I Am Missing"

"Paper Flags"

"The Wound Is Open"

"Body Beautiful"

"Warth Lane"

"For Tony"

"London 1666" video:

"Polar Bear" lyric video:

- Produced by Giles Lavery and Jimmy Waldo

- Mixed, mastered and edited by Andy Haller

Alcatrazz is:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitars

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Mark Benquechea - Drums