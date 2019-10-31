ALCEST Discuss Anime In New Spiritual Instinct Album Trailer; Video

Alcest recently released their sixth studio album, Spiritual Instinct, via Nuclear Blast. In the latest album trailer, Neige discusses anime. Watch below:

The album is available in the following formats:

- digipak in O-card

- 36 pages earbook including 2 CD + 180g LP (stone effect) (limited to 2000 copies)

- 180g LP in sleeve available in the colours:

black (retail)

ocean green (NB mailorder + wholesale, limited to 500 copies)

burgundy (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

polar white (Rough Trade exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

royal blue (band shop exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

- Boxset collector's edition including 2 CDs + 180g LP (stone effect), earbook, bonus mini LP (violet sparkle, etched) in sleeve, art prints and patch (limited to 500 copies)

- Digital

USA exclusive vinyl colors:

mint green (retail, limited to 1.700 copies)

clear+blue/bone splatter (indie exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

blood red (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 500 copies)

