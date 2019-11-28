ALCEST Discuss Favourite Guitarists In New Spiritual Instinct Album Trailer; Video

Alcest recently released their sixth studio album, Spiritual Instinct, via Nuclear Blast. In the latest album trailer, Neige discusses his favourite guitarists:

Spiritual Instinct entered the charts in several countries, including some of their highest positions in Germany (#12) and Switzerland (#30). The full result listings can be found below.

Neige states, "Spiritual Instinct has been in the charts in many countries. Thank you all so much again for the tremendous support you give us! We are looking forward to seeing you all during our tour early next year promoting the new album!"

Worldwide Chart Entries:

#12 Germany

#30 Switzerland

#34 Finland

#59 Italy (Physical)

#63 Austria

#92 Belgium (VL)

#106 France

UK:

#7 Rock | #22 Indie

US:

#6 Top New Artist Albums | #13 Current Hard Music Albums | #74 Top Current Albums

