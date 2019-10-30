ALCEST Discuss Guitars & Pedals In New Spiritual Instinct Album Trailer; Video
October 30, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Alcest recently released their sixth studio album, Spiritual Instinct, via Nuclear Blast. The latest album trailer, "Guitars & Pedals", can be seen below:
The album is available in the following formats:
- digipak in O-card
- 36 pages earbook including 2 CD + 180g LP (stone effect) (limited to 2000 copies)
- 180g LP in sleeve available in the colours:
black (retail)
ocean green (NB mailorder + wholesale, limited to 500 copies)
burgundy (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
polar white (Rough Trade exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
royal blue (band shop exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
- Boxset collector's edition including 2 CDs + 180g LP (stone effect), earbook, bonus mini LP (violet sparkle, etched) in sleeve, art prints and patch (limited to 500 copies)
- Digital
USA exclusive vinyl colors:
mint green (retail, limited to 1.700 copies)
clear+blue/bone splatter (indie exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
blood red (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 500 copies)
