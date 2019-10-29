ALCEST Discuss Lyrical Themes And Artwork For Spiritual Instinct In New Album Trailer
October 29, 2019, an hour ago
Last Friday, Alcest released their sixth studio album, Spiritual Instinct, via Nuclear Blast. To offer insight into its creation process, they have launched a new trailer, in which frontman Neige details the lyrical themes and artwork of the album.
The album is now available in the following formats:
- digipak in O-card
- 36 pages earbook including 2 CD + 180g LP (stone effect) (limited to 2000 copies)
- 180g LP in sleeve available in the colours:
black (retail)
ocean green (NB mailorder + wholesale, limited to 500 copies)
burgundy (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
polar white (Rough Trade exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
royal blue (band shop exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
- Boxset collector's edition including 2 CDs + 180g LP (stone effect), earbook, bonus mini LP (violet sparkle, etched) in sleeve, art prints and patch (limited to 500 copies)
Digital
USA exclusive vinyl colors:
mint green (retail, limited to 1.700 copies)
clear+blue/bone splatter (indie exclusive, limited to 300 copies)
blood red (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 500 copies)
Order at this location.