ALCEST Releases “Protection” Video; Spiritual Instinct Album Due October 25th

On October 25th, Alcest will once again open the gateways to the otherworldly and release their sixth studio album titled Spiritual Instinct. Recorded at the French Drudenhaus Studios and written in bursts both during and after a prolonged period of touring in support of 2016’s hugely successful Kodama, the new album - the first to be released via Nuclear Blast - will lead the blackgaze pioneers into dark soundscapes full of spiritual catharsis.

Today, the wait is over as singer/multi-instrumentalist Neige and drummer Winterhalter have revealed the first single "Protection" from the band's upcoming album.

Frontman Neige comments:

"'Protection' is the first track I wrote for Spiritual Instinct. It’s probably one of our most heavy, spontaneous songs. It is about inner conflict, the tension between the spiritual and darker sides of a person, facing your own anguishes in order to embrace them and then fight them. Like the other tracks on the album, writing it was a very cathartic, healing process for me."

The music video for "Protection" was filmed by director Craig Murray (Mogwai, Blood Red Shoes).

The album is now available for pre-order in the following formats:

- digipak in O-card

- 36 pages earbook including 2 CD + 180g LP (stone effect) (limited to 2000 copies)

- 180g LP in sleeve available in the colors:

black (retail)

ocean green (NB mailorder + wholesale, limited to 500 copies)

burgundy (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

polar white (Rough Trade exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

royal blue (band shop exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

- Boxset collector's edition including 2 CDs + 180g LP (stone effect), earbook, bonus mini LP (violet sparkle, etched) in sleeve, art prints and patch (limited to 500 copies)

Digital

USA exclusive vinyl colors:

mint green (retail, limited to 1.700 copies)

clear+blue/bone splatter (indie exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

blood red (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 500 copies)

