ALCEST Sign To Nuclear Blast; Currently Working On New Album

Alcest have signed to Nuclear Blast Records and are currently working on their sixth, as of yet untitled, studio album.

Founded in 2000 by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Neige and joined by drummer Winterhalter in 2009, Alcest have become the pioneers of blackgaze, a unique and virtuosic mixture of post (black) metal and shoegaze. With a dreamy, otherworldly sound full of contrasts mixing rough darkness and soft melodies, the band forged five full length releases and went from black metal beginnings to the eerie pop on Shelter and further on to 2016’s Kodama inspired by the Japanese anime Princess Mononoke. Alcest’s fans always expect the unexpected from a duo that never ceased to explore new worlds, dive into their own imagination and create a truly magical universe through each played note.

After constantly touring the world and bewitching all the different corners of Europe, America, Asia and Australia, the French duo is ready to once again move on to pastures new and has now signed a worldwide contract with Nuclear Blast Records.

Nuclear Blast’s head of A&R, Andy Siry, states: "Alcest have always been a band that never followed anyone’s footsteps and forged a completely new music genre by following the sound of their most hidden dreams. Therefore we are more than happy to join them along their path, support them on a worldwide level, and see where their next album will guide us to. Bienvenue à Donzdorf, Neige et Winterhalter!"

The two masterminds are currently at Drudenhaus Studio in Nantes, putting the final touches to the recordings of their upcoming sixth studio album that will see the light later in 2019.

Alcest comment: "We are happy to start a new chapter of our journey by signing a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. We are in the studio at the moment, working on our 6th album and feel really excited about releasing this record with the help of our new partners. We will also start playing live again from May this year, so keep an eye on the dates!"

So far, the band have announced the following live shows for this year, with more to follow soon:

May

31 - Dortmund, Germany - Rock Hard Nights

June

1 - Zottegem, Belgium - Dunk!Fest

7-9 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest

14-16 - Mannheim, Germany - Maifeld Derby

14-16 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

29 - Ferropolis, Germany - With Full Force

July

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In Park

20 - Weil Am Rhein, Germany - Baden In Blut Open Air

26-27 - Sibiu, Romania - ARTmania Festival

September

13-14 - Balver Höhle, Germany - Prophecy Fest

October

18 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into the Void

19 - Hameln, Germany - Autumn Moon Festival

December

13-14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

Alcest are:

Neige - vocals, guitars, bass, synths

Winterhalter - drums

(Photo - William Lacalmontie)