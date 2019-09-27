ALCEST Unveil Second Single “Sapphire”

After recently revealing their first single “Protection” and performing a genre-crossing set with Perturbator this week, French sound wizards Alcest are ready to present the second single off their upcoming sixth studio album titled Spiritual Instinct. Recorded at the French Drudenhaus Studios and written in bursts both during and after a prolonged period of touring in support of 2016’s hugely successful Kodama, the new album - the first via Nuclear Blast - will lead the blackgaze pioneers into dark soundscapes full of spiritual catharsis and will be released on October 25th.

Today's single, “Sapphire”, is another magical creation blending shadows and light - the video was directed by Craig Murray (Mogwai) and can be seen below.

Bandleader Neige comments: "Here’s 'Sapphire', the second single from our upcoming album Spiritual Instinct. This one was also written in a very spontaneous, liberating way and has this ‘80s post-punk feel that could remind of The Cure, The Chameleons, or even our older side project Amesoeurs. Hope you guys enjoy it."

The album is now available for pre-order in the following formats:

- digipak in O-card

- 36 pages earbook including 2 CD + 180g LP (stone effect) (limited to 2000 copies)

- 180g LP in sleeve available in the colors:

black (retail)

ocean green (NB mailorder + wholesale, limited to 500 copies)

burgundy (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

polar white (Rough Trade exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

royal blue (band shop exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

- Boxset collector's edition including 2 CDs + 180g LP (stone effect), earbook, bonus mini LP (violet sparkle, etched) in sleeve, art prints and patch (limited to 500 copies)

Digital

USA exclusive vinyl colors:

mint green (retail, limited to 1.700 copies)

clear+blue/bone splatter (indie exclusive, limited to 300 copies)

blood red (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 500 copies)

Find preorders at this location.