ALDO NOVA Has Finished A Rock Opera That Took Him 8 Years To Complete

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Canadian solo artist Aldo Nova about his new album 2.0 coming out on October 19th via Megaforce, his upcoming tour and his rock opera that he's been working on for the past eight years.

When asked if he will be releasing a new album with new material:

Aldo Nova: "From 2008 to 2016, I have been working on a rock opera called Space and I have been working on it non-stop, night and day for eight years. I kept writing song after song. Now, I have a 32-song rock opera ready to go. It's mixed, it's mastered and it's played on by the best players. It's style classical, heavy rock, my voice changes in almost every song to suit the characters."

When asked about his new Album 2.0 a re-recording of his classic songs:

Aldo Nova: "It happened casually it wasn't planned. April 1st 2017 was the 35th anniversary of my debut album, and usually when there are landmark albums like that record companies and bands, what they do is remaster, repackage those albums. I knew that Sony would want to remaster. So, I thought to myself, what can I do that would be really special for the anniversary, something special for me, my fans and something that would get new fans. Then I got the idea, why don't I redo everything from scratch and turbo charge the songs, while keeping the innocence of the songs that I had when I was 22 years old, and add the 35-36 years of experience that I have now. If I can do 'Fantasy' and get it to be exciting at the point where it excites me, I will keep going; otherwise I will drop this whole concept. I wanted 2.0 to sound like you were coming to see me at a live concert, that's why there are extended solos, there is breaks, time changes and key changes. It's a guitar oriented album. I also wanted 2.0 to have a more timeless sound to the album and today a mix of both worlds. I really worked hard on the arrangements to be exciting to me. Plus, I added a new song called 'I Am A Survivor' and people have been telling me it's a standout track."

2.0 is available for pre-order here.

2.0 tracklisting:

"Fantasy 2.0"

"Ball And Chain 2.0"

"Heart To Heart 2.0"

"It’s Too Late 2.0"

"Can’t Stop Lovin’ You 2.0"

"Foolin’ Yourself 2.0"

"I’m A Survivor"