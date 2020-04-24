ALDO NOVA - Live Quarantine Version Of "Monkey On Your Back" Posted (Video)

Canadian solo rock artist Aldo Nova has posted a special COVID-19 live version of his song "Monkey On Your Back", shot in quaratine with his band. The songs is taken from Aldo Nova's second album, Subject, released in 1983.

Aldo: "This version of 'Monkey On Your Back' - Live is a special version made especially for all the people that are stuck at home because of the Coronavirus, better known as COVID-19. 'Monkey On Your Back' was originally written and recorded on Aldo Nova's album Subject in 1983 and it was recognized as the first Anti-Drug anthem. It was, and is, about the devastating effects that heroin had on society. Now, 37 years later in 2020, the song is even more relevant than it was back then because of the resurgence of heroin in today's modern culture, except that today the drug is cut with an extremely powerful anesthetic known as Fentanyl, making it 100x more dangerous leading to an epidemic number of overdose casualties. Peace and stay safe we've beaten everything they've thrown at us before, we'll beat this Coronavirus together."

The band:

Aldo Nova - vocals, guitar

Billy Carmassi - drums

Timothy Gaines (ex-Stryper) - bass

Mike Bruno - guitar

Hugo St. Laurent - keyboards