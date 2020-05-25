ALDO NOVA To Release "When All Is Said And Done" Single This Friday; Audio Teaser Streaming

Canadian rocker, Aldo Nova, will release a new single, "When All Is Said And Done", this Friday, May 29. An audio teaser can be found below.

"When All is Said and Done" is taken from Aldo Nova's upcoming rock opera, The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage. It's heavy hard rock sound with its bombastic guitar riff to his unmistakable vocal shows that Aldo Nova has never ceased to evolve and is back with a vengeance.

The single will be available Friday on all digital platforms.

Aldo Nova posted the photo above, along with the caption: "Here during the shooting for the video of my new song, 'When All Is Said And Done'. Many hours were spent for 3 nights with Sylvia Bechard behind the camera to get exactly the shots that director Christian Jacques had carefully mapped out for us to create his vision of the video which will be amazing.

"I work with a great team of extremely talented friends that are the top in their respective fields and great musicians and together we always give 1000%, and it makes us feel good when you feel good."

(Photo - Sylvia Béchard)