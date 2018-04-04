ALESTORM And GLORYHAMMER Announce North American Tour

We interrupt your regularly scheduled emails for a special message from Alestorm and Gloryhammer:



"Oh god. It's finally happened. It's that moment you've all been waiting for...a chance to complain that we're not coming to your city! We just can't wait to read your whining messages! Oh yeah and it's also a tour with Alestorm and Gloryhammer around the USA and a tiny bit of Canada (and still we have the audacity to call it a North American tour, how do you like that?). Anyway, see y'all for a party in September. Bring ducks."

Dates:

September

6 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power Festival*

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

14 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

15 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

19 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

20 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

21 - Chicago, IL - Concord

22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

26 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage