ALESTORM And GLORYHAMMER Announce North American Tour
April 4, 2018, 20 minutes ago
We interrupt your regularly scheduled emails for a special message from Alestorm and Gloryhammer:
"Oh god. It's finally happened. It's that moment you've all been waiting for...a chance to complain that we're not coming to your city! We just can't wait to read your whining messages! Oh yeah and it's also a tour with Alestorm and Gloryhammer around the USA and a tiny bit of Canada (and still we have the audacity to call it a North American tour, how do you like that?). Anyway, see y'all for a party in September. Bring ducks."
Dates:
September
6 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power Festival*
10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
12 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
14 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
15 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
19 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
20 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
21 - Chicago, IL - Concord
22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
24 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
26 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage