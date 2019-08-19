ALESTORM Announce Halifax, Nova Scotia Date In November; AEPHANEMER To Support

Morbid Entertainment and Red Tentacle have announced that Pirate metal band Alestorm (Perth, Scotland) will be performing live at The Marquee Ballroom in Halifax, Nova Scotia on November 2. The band is renowned for their pirate themed party style and will be supported by melodic death metal band Aephanemer from Toulouse, France, with local bands Hitman and Orchid's Curse.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 day of show, they are on sale Friday, August 23 at 12 PM, AST through Etixnow.