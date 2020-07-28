ALESTORM Live At Hellfest 2015; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Alestorm's full set from France's Hellfest in 2015 can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Walk The Plank"

"The Sunk'n Norwegian"

"Shipwrecked"

"Magnetic North"

"That Famous Ol' Spiced"

"Nancy The Tavern Wench"

"Keelhauled"

"Rumpelkombo"

"1741 (The Battle Of Cartagena)"

"Drink"

"Rum"

The notorious Pirate Kings, Alestorm, hit the worldwide charts with their new long-player, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

“Shit Boat (No Fans)” video:

“Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” video:

“Fannybaws” video:

“Tortuga” video:

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard