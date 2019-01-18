ALESTORM - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Nancy The Tavern Wench" - "It's Definitely Entertaining"

Ryan and George from Lost In Vegas are "back with another one," this time offering their unbiased reactions to Alestorm's "Nancy The Tavern Wench". The song is taken from the band's 2008 debut album, Captain Morgan's Revenge.

In the video below, Alestorm can be seen performing "Nancy The Tavern Wench" live at Poland Rock 2018.

Alestorm's next show is February 6th in Perth, Australia at Capitol. To view the band's complete tour schedule, visit this location.