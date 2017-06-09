ALESTORM – No Grave But The Sea Chart Positions Revealed

With their brand new album No Grave But The Sea, out now on Napalm Records, heavy metal pirates Alestorm have hit several official album charts.

This unstoppable party machine where the rum flows freely has now reached their highest chart positions to date and prove, that they belong to the top of the most acclaimed and finest heavy metal bands the worldwide scene has to offer.

Says the band:

“For an awful band like Alestorm, that's incredibly impressive, and it's higher than anything we've ever achieved before! Thank you to everyone who bought an album and made this possible!”

And they promise: “Oh yeah, the coolest thing about this is, we charted higher than the new Shakira album, and she's an international pop sensation! Does this mean we'll be doing the theme tune for the next FIFA World Cup? Maybe. Does this mean we'll dress in leather bikinis and record a cover of ‘Whenever, Wherever’? Definitely.”

No Grave But The Sea tracklisting:

“No Grave But The Sea”

“Mexico”

“To The End Of The World”

“Alestorm”

“Bar und Imbiss”

“Fucked With An Anchor”

“Pegleg Potion”

“Man The Pumps”

“Rage Of The Pentahook”

“Treasure Island”

No other band in the galaxy creates such epic modern symphonic folk metal anthems with endless hooks that will be stuck in your head until the heat death of the universe. Or in Alestorm's own words... "Stupid songs about getting drunk and stealing treasure". Twisted together with blistering harmonized guitar & keyboard solos, thunderous power metal majesty, and unrelenting modern metal riffing, No Grave But The Sea is nothing less than the perfect soundtrack to the most epic battle of your life. "A pirate's life is simple; we drink and steal and kill!" So raise up your tankard into the sky for this brand new treasure of pirate metal.

In support of their new album, Alestorm will be heavily hitting the road this year with shows in the States and Europe, including the Vans Warped Tour, which will kick off in June. Find the band’s tour schedule here.