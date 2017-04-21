ALESTORM Premier “Alestorm” Music Video

Heavy metal pirates of Alestorm have released a video for the track “Alestorm”, featured on the band’s upcoming fifth full length album, No Grave But The Sea. The video can be seen below.

No Grave But The Sea will be released on May 26th via Napalm Records, now the band fronted by Captain Chris Bowes unveiled their upcoming album cover art as well as tracklisting.

Says the band: "Oh wow! It's a new Alestorm album! I hope all of you fellow humans & dogs like it; we think it's pretty gosh darn ok! It's also our first album to feature our grandiose guitarist Máté Bodor who brings his tasty & delicious solos and rifftacular riffing into the mix. This is the place in the press release where we would usually tell you this album is darker and heavier than our previous works, but that's probably not true. It is, however, full of epic songs about pirates, drinking, and pseudoscientific cryptogeography. I'm sure y'all will enjoy those things just as much as we do."

No Grave But The Sea tracklisting:

“No Grave But The Sea”

“Mexico”

“To The End Of The World”

“Alestorm”

“Bar und Imbiss”

“Fucked With An Anchor”

“Pegleg Potion”

“Man The Pumps”

“Rage Of The Pentahook”

“Treasure Island”

“Alestorm” video:

No other band in the galaxy creates such epic modern symphonic folk metal anthems with endless hooks that will be stuck in your head until the heat death of the universe. Or in Alestorm's own words... "Stupid songs about getting drunk and stealing treasure". Twisted together with blistering harmonized guitar & keyboard solos, thunderous power metal majesty, and unrelenting modern metal riffing, No Grave But The Sea is nothing less than the perfect soundtrack to the most epic battle of your life. "A pirate's life is simple; we drink and steal and kill!" So raise up your tankard into the sky for this brand new treasure of pirate metal.

Pre-order your copy of Alestorm's upcoming album at this location.

In support of their new album, Alestorm will be heavily hitting the road this year with shows in the States and Europe, including the Vans Warped Tour, which will kick off in June. Find the band’s tour schedule here.