ALESTORM - Pro-Shot Live In Tilburg 2019 Streaming In Its Entirety (Video)

Napalm Records has uploaded Alestorm - Live In Tilburg 2019, to YouTube. It was reportedly shot for a DVD release but appears below in its entirety. The band has issued the following statement:

"Oh wow! Back in the before time, in the long long ago, before many of you were even born, people could roam the earth freely without fear of being struck down by deadly diseases. We now present to you a relic from that ancient time-lost era; a 'live concert'! Behold in wonder as 3000 people stand shoulder to shoulder in a room without becoming deathly ill! Marvel at the careless abandon as 5 talentless musicians play a show for 90 minutes without once washing their hands! Recoil in horror as a 2 metre tall man inhales several beers in swift succession! Most importantly though, stay home, stay safe, and enjoy the show!"

The show took place on March 17th, 2019 at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Setlist:

"Keelhauled"

"Alestorm"

"Magnetic North"

"Mexico"

"Over The Seas"

"The Sunk'n Norwegian"

"No Grave But The Sea"

"Nancy The Tavern Wench"

"Rumpelkombo"

"1741 (The Battle Of Cartagena)"

"Drunken Sailor"

"Hangover"

"Pegleg Potion"

"Bar Ünd Imbiss"

"Captain Morgan's Revenge"

"Shipwrecked"

"Drink"

"Wolves Of The Sea"

"F***ed With An Anchor"

"Questing Upon The Poopdeck"

Alestorm has just released the second single, “Tortuga”, from their upcoming album, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, out on May 29 via Napalm Records. Live the devious buccaneer’s life with Alestorm as they deliver their smashing homage to the most notorious pirate capital of the world. Exploring both electronic and even rap influences doused in the signature Alestorm flavour - you’ve surely never heard a pirate’s shanty quite like this before!

The accompanying audiovisual has it all: palm trees swaying in the Caribbean breeze, the sunshine beaming down... and with Captain Christopher Bowes stealing rum, the British Crown is on the hunt - a manhunt to be exact! Captain Bowes is joined by the legendary pirate Captain Yarrface of Rumahoy, and together, they finally emerge victorious and celebrate that by... well, see for yourself! Watch the official video below.

Alestorm on the new video: “Oh wow! Chris from Alestorm here. We're really excited to release our new vi- IT'S ME, CAPTAIN YARRFACE! GET OUT OF MY WAY LITTLE BOY BOWES! THIS SONG IS TERRIBLE EXCEPT FOR THE BIT WHERE I SING! I'M THE GREATEST PIRATE IN THE WHOLE WORLD! WELCOME TO THE SEA!”

Breaking the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, Alestorm will be joined by Ally Storch of Subway to Sally (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of Rumahoy - amongst others! The variety of tracks featured on the album will satisfy even the pickiest adventure seeker and the wildest pirate parties out there. “Chomp Chomp”, featuring vocals of Vreth of Finntroll, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don’t take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the “Pirate’s Scorn” and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back...

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Alestorm album without their unique sense of humor - this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing “Treasure Chest Party Quest” or the surprising “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”. Although the Curse Of The Crystal Coconut may remain a mystery for now, one thing is for sure - it will make you throw all the conventionalities aside and join this humorous pirate crew on their most fierce and grim journey so far!

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)

- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)

- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard