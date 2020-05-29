ALESTORM Release New Single And Music Video "Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"; New Album Out Now
May 29, 2020, an hour ago
The notorious Pirate Kings Alestorm release their new long-player, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, today via Napalm Records. In addition, they present their latest single, “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” - an homage to pirate life and... probably themselves. Rhythmic guitars, slapping drums and Captain Bowes’ rum-laden vocals weave throughout the song and will have it stuck in your head with the first listen - that’s a promise.
The song is accompanied by an audiovisual, taking you on a trip to Thailand - more specifically, to the studio where the “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” recorded Curse Of The Crystal Coconut. It also features the legendary rubber duck (in a very different way than you might expect), the smashing of a perfectly innocent ukulele and purely crazy pirate madness. See for yourself!
Curse Of The Crystal Coconut is available in the following formats:
- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)
- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs
- 1 CD Jewel Case
- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl
- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)
- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)
- Digital Album
- Digital Deluxe Album
Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Treasure Chest Party Quest"
"Fannybaws"
"Chomp Chomp"
"Tortuga"
"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"
"Call Of The Waves"
"Pirate’s Scorn"
"Shit Boat (No Fans)"
"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"
"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"
"Henry Martin"
“Fannybaws” video:
“Tortuga” video:
“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:
Alestorm are:
Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar
Gareth Murdock - bass
Mate Bodor - guitar
Peter Alcorn - drums
Elliot Vernon - keyboard
(Photo - Elliot Vernon)