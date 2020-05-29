ALESTORM Release New Single And Music Video "Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"; New Album Out Now

The notorious Pirate Kings Alestorm release their new long-player, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, today via Napalm Records. In addition, they present their latest single, “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” - an homage to pirate life and... probably themselves. Rhythmic guitars, slapping drums and Captain Bowes’ rum-laden vocals weave throughout the song and will have it stuck in your head with the first listen - that’s a promise.

The song is accompanied by an audiovisual, taking you on a trip to Thailand - more specifically, to the studio where the “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” recorded Curse Of The Crystal Coconut. It also features the legendary rubber duck (in a very different way than you might expect), the smashing of a perfectly innocent ukulele and purely crazy pirate madness. See for yourself!

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut is available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)

- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)

- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

“Fannybaws” video:

“Tortuga” video:

“Treasure Chest Party Quest” video:

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)