ALESTORM Reveal Title Of New Album Due In Summer 2020 - "We May Or May Not Have Stolen That Title From Donkey Kong"

The Crystal Coconut definitely granted Alestorm fans their wish:

The visionary world travelers have officially entered the recording studio and will return with their upcoming album, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, to be released via Napalm Records in summer 2020. This release will mark the band’s sixth studio album, and promises new anthems bursting with the chaotic energy Alestorm fans have come to love. Prepare yourself for a level of epic symphonic folk metal insanity that no other band on the high seas could ever aim to touch!

Alestorm on Curse of the Crystal Coconut:

“Oh wow, humans of planet Earth! We're super excited to announce that today we have entered Krabi Road Studios in Thailand to begin the recording of the sixth Alestorm album, which will be called Curse Of The Crystal Coconut! We may or may not have stolen that title from Donkey Kong. Anyway, we'll be here for the next 3 weeks recording 13-ish songs, some of which will be so absolutely terrible that they'll never see the light of day. The ones that somehow turn out alright will be released on Napalm Records sometime in the early summer! Lots Of Updates Coming Soon, stay tuned and we'll tell you all about it.”

Catch Alestorm on tour and get the chance to listen to some new songs!

February

21 - Madrid, Spain - La Rivera

March

20 - Melbourne, Australia Download Festival

21 - Sydney, AustraliaDownload Festival

June

4- Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

12 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

14 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

19 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

4 - Villafranca di Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

9 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

31 - Ternopil, Ukraine- Faine Misto

August

6 - Pula, Croatia - Headbanger’s Holiday

8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

21 - Haddeby, Germany - Baltic Open Air

September

5 - Selb, Germany - Festival Medieval

Photo Credit: Elliot Vernon