ALESTORM, SKÁLMÖLD Announce European Tour Part Two

The pirates of Alestorm are ready to join forces with Skálmöld once again in 2019, for the second part of their Skálstorm Tour. After their extraordinarily successful 2018 pillaging trip - which resulted in many venues such Bucharest, Milan, Limoges, Bologna and Lisbon - being sold out, these buccaneers will once again hit the road together for Skalstorm European Tour 2019 that kicks off next February.

Starting in Czech Republic and heading through Germany, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands, the tour will this time be welcoming the cowboys of Bootyard Bandits, a brand new project of rootin’ tootin’ comedy country rock from the Wild West of the UK.

Alestorm will once again set sails to promote their fifth album No Grave But The Sea, while Skálmöld also returns with their fifth opus Sorgir, released in October, both via Napalm Records. The tour will conclude with a very special show at Tilburg’s legendary 013 venue, for Alestorm’s biggest headlining show ever.