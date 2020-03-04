ALESTORM To Release Curse Of The Crystal Coconut Album In May; Details Revealed; Pre-Order Launched

No matter if you are ready or not, you filthy landlubbers - Alestorm returns in an uncensored, satirical, and glorious manner/ Two years after their latest album, No Grave But The Sea, the pirate metal drinking crew will return to the nightmares of all decent sea marauders out there with their brand new conquest, Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, to be released on May 29 via Napalm Records.

Known for their signature attitude and unashamedly catchy tunes, the crew, led by Captain Christopher Bowes, is proud to present eleven bombastic pirate anthems, kept in their signature unadulterated, chaotic fashion that will pull the rug out from under your feet.

Breaking the stereotypical portrayal of pirates as the lone wolves of the sea, on Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, Alestorm will be joined by Ally Storch of Subway to Sally (violin on the entire album) and Captain Yarrface of Rumahoy - amongst others! The variety of tracks featured on the album will satisfy even the pickiest adventure seeker and the wildest pirate parties out there. “Chomp Chomp”, featuring vocals of Vreth of Finntroll, may make you never want to enter the open waters again, but will definitely invite you to dance along to ravishing melodies. The catchy rhythm of “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” makes the track yet another foot-stomping anthem in the assortment of these treasure-searching marauders. However, don’t take their rage too lightheartedly, as once they unleash the “Pirate’s Scorn” and its brutal riffs, there may be no coming back...

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Alestorm album without their unique sense of humor - this, and much more, can be found on the party-smashing “Treasure Chest Party Quest” or the surprising “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”. Although the Curse Of The Crystal Coconut may remain a mystery for now, one thing is for sure - it will make you throw all the conventionalities aside and join this humorous pirate crew on their most fierce and grim journey so far!

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (including Mediabook, exclusive 7’’ Single, Track Stems on USB Stick, Pendant, Flag, Postcards)

- 2 CD Mediabook - including 16th century interpretations of all songs

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Purple Vinyl

- LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (Napalm Records US Store exclusive)

- Music Cassette + Walkman Bundle in Pirate Bag Red (strictly limited to 250)

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Treasure Chest Party Quest"

"Fannybaws"

"Chomp Chomp"

"Tortuga"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Call Of The Waves"

"Pirate’s Scorn"

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew"

"Wooden Leg Pt. 2 (The Woodening)"

"Henry Martin"

Tour dates:

March

20 - Melbourne, Australia Download Festival

21 - Sydney, Australia Download Festival

June

4- Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

12 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

14 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

19 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

4 - Villafranca di Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

9 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

31 - Ternopil, Ukraine- Faine Misto

August

6 - Pula, Croatia - Headbanger’s Holiday

8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

21 - Haddeby, Germany - Baltic Open Air

September

5 - Selb, Germany - Festival Medieval

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - guitar

Mate Bodor - bass

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Elliot Vernon)