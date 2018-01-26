ALEX SKOLNICK, RICHIE KOTZEN, CARMINE APPICE, DON DOKKEN, BILLY SHEEHAN And Many More Confirmed For Ultimate Jam Night's Free Show At NAMM

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, presents a special-edition of its award-winning program at NAMM 2018 on Saturday, January 27th at the Anaheim Hilton California C/D Ballroom. Doors open at 8 PM. As is keeping with its tradition, admission is free.

Dubbed “Ultimate NAMM Night” the special-edition show will feature such renowned performers as Richie Kotzen, Corey Glover from Living Colour, Alex Skolnick of Testament, dUgPinnick and Jerry Gaskill from King’s X, Don Dokken, Phil X from Bon Jovi, Billy Sheehan of Mr. Big, Ray Luzier from Korn, Clem Burke from Blondie, The Bulletboys, Jeff Scott Soto from Sons Of Apollo, members of Headcat with David Vincent and Ira Black of I Am Morbid, Slunt, Damon Fox of The Cult and Bigelf, Stu Hamm from Steve Vai, and over 40 other artists. Additional artists will be added right up until showtime.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night features a rotating cast of players in a completely unrehearsed format. For more information on Ultimate Jam Night and Ultimate NAMM Night, head here.