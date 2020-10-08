ALEX VAN HALEN Pens Tribute To Brother EDDIE VAN HALEN - "See You On The Other Side"

Alex Van Halen, who was at Eddie Van Halen's side when he passed away on October 6 after a long battle with cancer, has released a tribute to his brother via Van Halen News Desk.

With the caption, "Hey Ed. Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al," Alex shared the photo below:

Eddie Van Halen's final Instagram post, dated May 8, was a tribute to his younger brother on his birthday. Eddie captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!!"

(Top photo of Eddie Van Halen by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)