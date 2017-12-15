ALFAHANNE Confirmed For Wacken Open Air 2018

Sweden's self-styled “Alfapokalyptic Rockers”, Alfahanne, will perform at Wacken Open Air 2018. Their combination of raw rock 'n' roll and cruel black metal will bring the apocalypse and conquer all your black hearts in no time.

The band comments: "We are extremely pleased to rock at Wacken Open Air 2018. Germany, get ready for alfa darkness. Wacken, get ready for Det nya Svarta!"

Alfahanne’s new album, Det Nya Svarta, is out now via Indie Recordings. The album was recorded at the Dödskult studio by Alfahanne's Pehr Skjoldhammer and Mixed and mastered by Stamos Koliousis. Guests on the album include Kampfar’s Dolk, David Lindh from Yvonne & Broder Daniel, Sanrabb from Gehenna, and Nadine Skjoldhammer

Tracklisting:

“Satans Verser” (with Dolk from Kampfar)

“Stigmata”

“Avgrundsgravitation” (with David Lindh from Yvonne & Broder Daniel)

“Klubb 27”

“Mitt mörker är mörkare än ditt” (with Nadine Skjoldhammer)

“Dödsmaskin” (with Samrabb from Gehenna)

“Även hund har sin dag”

“Svarta får”

“Det nya svarta”

“Satans Verser” video:

"Stigmata" stream:

Order the new album on CD and vinyl formats here, and in a digital format here.