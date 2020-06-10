ALI MAAS AND MICKY MOODY Announce New Album Who’s Directing Your Movie?

Singer-songwriters Ali Maas and Micky Moody have announce the release of their second album, Who’s Directing Your Movie?, out July 31, 2020, on Last Man Music.

Known between them for their work in bands such as Whitesnake, Juicy Lucy, and McQueen, Who’s Directing Your Movie? is the follow up to the husband and wife duo’s debut Black And Chrome, released in 2016.

The pair set out with a defined mission statement to encapsulate the personal and wider feelings they wanted to share on the record.

Written and recorded throughout 2018 and 2019, the album is a journey through genre and style, yet tied together by the core inspirations of classic storyteller songwriting such as Bob Dylan and Richard Thompson; and ultimately the crafting of a unique voice in unison from this.

The stylistic shifts in the album, which touches upon everything from bluegrass, folk, Americana, and classic rock, are inspired by artists such as Robert Plant’s ability of reinvention.

“We wanted to create a record which could be a commentary on our own personal journey and also ask a few questions about what is going on in the world. It is a nod to both of our pasts, but also looks forward to a new path.”

Opening track and lead single “These Times” is a defiant and ever more so pointed protest song that is as scathing as it is a rally to the heart, whilst lighter moments of hope also peek through in songs such as the meditative “A Sunset And A Dram”.

The duo’s erudite ability to weave sometimes heavy lyrical messages to captivating accompaniment and swampy rhythms is evident in the Gothic slides on “All The Bastards In The World” and the Bo Diddley influenced “Where Does It Leave Me?”, written with Alan Glen (Nine Below Zero, Yardbirds). Yet amongst the defiance and the scathing critiques of the world’s ills, ultimately “Who’s Directing Your Movie?” concludes with messages of hope and endeavour.

On penultimate track “Crazy Leap Of Faith”, Ali and Micky say: “This song is about taking a chance and leaping in out of your depth. There is freedom to be had out there. Sometimes it’s scary but it’s got to be done. And we sing this one together, because it’s kind of about us…” Whilst on the final track of the album, these leaps are shown to be acts of responsibility to ourselves: ‘Many of the great old blues songs carry a message about lessons learned in life and we wanted to pay homage to that tradition. It talks about owning your decisions and accepting responsibility for your own actions instead of laying the blame at someone else’s door. It ends with the title of the album ‘Who’s Directing Your Movie?’ The implied answer is ‘You are!’ Get out there and live…but live well.’”

Tracklisting:

“These Times”

“Get A Mind (And Change It)”

“Destination Heartache”

“All The Bastards In The World”

“A Sunset And A Dram”

“The Walk Of Shame”

“Where Does It Leave Me”

“Emotional Powder Keg Blues”

“Crazy Leap Of Faith”

“What Place Has Blame?”