ALICE COOPER - 2018 Paranormal Tour Trailer Streaming; Video

A video trailer for Alice Cooper's 2018 Paranormal Tour is available for streaming below. On the upcoming dates, Alice will perform all the hits, plus songs from the new album, Paranormal. Links for tickets and VIP upgrades can be found here. Tour dates are listed below.

March

1 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

2 - Casino Rama Resort - Rama, ON

4 - The Modell Lyric - Baltimore, MD

5 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

6 - Boch Center Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

8 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

9 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

10 - F. M. Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA

13 - TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL

14 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

15 - Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

17 - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center - Cherokee, NC

18 - The Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

20 - King Center of the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

21 - Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center - Ft Lauderdale, FL

23 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

24 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

26 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

28 - Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

29 - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

Alice Cooper recently released a music video for "The Sound of A", which can be found below.

The song has a special meaning; it is, in fact, the first song that Alice Cooper wrote entirely on his own back in 1967. The song was forgotten until Dennis Dunaway, the bass player of the original Alice Cooper Band, rediscovered it and played it to Alice, suggesting he consider it for his new album. What a discovery - with its psychedelic sound, swirling guitars, and the mysterious Hammond organ, it is one of the most hypnotic songs on Paranormal.

"The Sound of A" is going to be released on February 23rd, only a few days after Alice Cooper's birthday. In addition to the title track, the single - available as limited edition CD single, 10" white vinyl - includes four previously unreleased live songs recorded in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6th.

Earlier this December, Alice was awarded with the Best International Artist prize at the 19th Annual SSE Scottish Music Awards. The event is held in Glasgow every year and raises funds for the Nordoff Robbins Scotland music charity - only this year, over £148,000 were collected for the music therapy activities.

In July 2017, Cooper released Paranormal, his first studio album in six years. Produced by Bob Ezrin, it was immediately saluted as a classic album, thanks to collaborations with iconic guests such as ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen, Jr., and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.

The album charted at #4 in the German and Australian official album charts, #6 in the UK and in Sweden and overall, it reached the highest chart positions for Cooper in several decades.

Cooper just finished a hugely successful world-wide tour, with over 100 shows played in all five continents. Alice even found the pleasure to reunite with the original Alice Cooper band: Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce during various shows in the US and UK. The Alice Cooper band split in 1974, after releasing some of the most iconic rock albums of all time. After the band's split, Alice went on to continued success as a solo artist.

"The Sound Of A" CD tracklisting:

"The Sound Of A"

"The Black Widow" (Live)*

"Public Animal #9" (Live)*

"Is It My Body" (Live)*

"Cold Ethyl" (Live)*

10" vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"The Sound Of A"

"The Black Widow" (Live)

Side B:

"Public Animal #9" (Live)

"Is It My Body" (Live)

"Cold Ethyl" (Live)

"The Sound Of A" is taken from the studio album Paranormal. All other songs* are previously unreleased and recorded live in Columbus, OH, May 6th, 2016.