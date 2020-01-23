ALICE COOPER And Wife Expanding Solid Rock Teen Center

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center is expanding into Mesa, Arizona, reports AZCentral.com.

The legendary rocker and his wife, Sheryl Cooper, were at Westwood High School on Wednesday to announce a partnership with Mesa Public Schools. They projected a summer 2020 opening of a second Solid Rock Teen Center in a former elementary school in downtown Mesa.

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers will fund the renovations and provide more than $100,000 worth of music, arts and dance programming to youth ages 12 to 20 and the local community.

The Mesa center grew out of the Hall of Famer's annual Rock & Roll Fundraising Bash at Las Sendas Golf Club in east Mesa.

"Some of the elected officials came out and saw what we were doing," he says. "They said, 'What would you think about doing one of these in Mesa?' And immediately, our antennas went up."

Read more at AZCentral.com.

Alice Cooper is hitting the road this summer in cities across the US with Tesla and special guest, Lita Ford. A video trailer can be found below.

Tickets go on sale beginning January 24 (10 AM, local) here.

Cooper has extended his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which debuted in the Summer of 2019, into 2020. The Summer 2020 leg of the tour kicks off May 30 and runs through June 27.

It follows the Spring 2020 leg, which launches on March 31 in Niagara Falls and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. The April 1-22 concerts feature special guest Lita Ford and include several stops in Canada. The new tour dates are listed below.

May

30 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

June

3 - Denver, CO - Budweiser Events Center

5 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar World Casino

6 - Topeka, KS - Stormont Vail Events Center

7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

12 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort and Casino

13 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

14 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

16 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pav

17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

21 - Baltimore, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel (no Tesla)

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

27 - Detroit, MI - DTE