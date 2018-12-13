ALICE COOPER Announces 2019 European Tour Dates
"Another year another tour... back in Europe next fall," says Alice Cooper, announcing a string of live dates for 2019. Find links for RSVPs and tickets here.
Confirmed Alice Cooper dates for 2019 are listed below.
July
13 - Roxodus Festival - Toronto, ON
August
31 - Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland
September
7 - Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain
8 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
11 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany
13 - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany
18 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany
October
1 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany