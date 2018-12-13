ALICE COOPER Announces 2019 European Tour Dates

December 13, 2018, 35 minutes ago

news hard rock alice cooper

ALICE COOPER Announces 2019 European Tour Dates

"Another year another tour... back in Europe next fall," says Alice Cooper, announcing a string of live dates for 2019. Find links for RSVPs and tickets here.

Confirmed Alice Cooper dates for 2019 are listed below.

July
13 - Roxodus Festival - Toronto, ON

August
31 - Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland

September
7 - Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain
8 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
11 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany
13 - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany
18 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

October
1 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany



Featured Audio

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

Featured Video

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

Latest Reviews