ALICE COOPER Announces 2019 European Tour Dates

"Another year another tour... back in Europe next fall," says Alice Cooper, announcing a string of live dates for 2019. Find links for RSVPs and tickets here.

Confirmed Alice Cooper dates for 2019 are listed below.

July

13 - Roxodus Festival - Toronto, ON

August

31 - Riverside Arena - Aarburg, Switzerland

September

7 - Vistalegre - Madrid, Spain

8 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

11 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany

13 - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany

18 - Porsche-Arena - Stuttgart, Germany

23 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

October

1 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany