ALICE COOPER Announces New Album Paranormal; Features Guest Appearances By ZZ TOP’s BILLY GIBBONS, U2’s Larry Mullen Jr.

Alice Cooper will release his new album Paranormal in July. The album will feature guest appearances by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, three members of the original Alice Cooper band (Neal Smith, Michael Bruce, and Dennis Dunaway), and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

During an appearance on last Friday's (May 5th) episode of the SiriusXM radio show Trunk Nation, Cooper said producer Bob Ezrin was responsible for getting Mullen Jr. involved in the sessions.

"Bob Ezrin and I sat there, and Bob says, 'What do you think about Larry Mullen on drums?' And I went, 'That's a great idea. It'll change things up so much on just the basic tracks.'"

Cooper also talked about the U2 drummer's somewhat unusual approach to recording. Alice recalled: "Larry (said), 'I wanna see the lyrics.' I said, 'Really?' He (said), 'Yeah, I play to the lyrics. I don't play to the bass.' And I said, 'That is so cool — just the idea that you're interpreting the lyrics on the drums.' So that totally makes the album another album."

Gibbons plays guitar on a song called "I've Fallen In Love And I Can't Get Up". "After we cut the record, I went, 'If Billy Gibbons doesn't play on this, we shouldn't put this one out,' 'cause, I mean, it is so much him," Alice said. "And he got the record, and he said, 'I've got the flu, but, man, this song makes me feel better.' He just killed it."

Original Alice Cooper band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce will perform with the legendary shock-rock performer at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall on May 14th. Nashville is the only date on the 2017 Spend the Night With Alice Cooper US tour where fans can experience a special mini-set featuring the four original members of the group, who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011.

Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and at the TPAC box office (505 Deaderick St.) in downtown Nashville. VIP packages are available through the TPAC box office for a limited time.



Bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith, and guitarist Michael Bruce have contributed to and appear on Cooper's forthcoming new album due this summer, produced again by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin.



“We've recorded much of my last album and my new one in Nashville and it's such a great music town,” said Cooper. “With so many musician, songwriter and producer friends here, as well as great rock fans who come to our concerts, it's special to be performing with Neal, Michael and Dennis in Nashville for them.”



Spend The Night With Alice Cooper

May 14, 2017 - 8:00pm

TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall

Nashville, TN

505 Deaderick St.

Alice Cooper will tour Australia in October to mark the 40th anniversary of his first tour down under. Alice will be joined on the tour by special guest Ace Frehley, the former KISS guitarist, reports NEWS.com.au.

This will be Alice Cooper’s 13th Australian tour. He will play Perth Arena on October 17th, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on October 19th, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on October 20th, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 21st, AIS Arena in Canberra on October 23rd, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 24th and Brisbane Convention Centre on October 25th.