Alice Cooper has just announced three new dates in July for the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour, with special guest Cory Marks.

Pre-sale begins tomorrow, March 10 at 10 AM. General onside Friday, March 13 at 10 AM.

Dates:

July

13 - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA

14 - Mountain Health Arena - Huntington, WV

15 - Express Live! (Outdoors) - Columbus, OH