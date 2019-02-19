ALICE COOPER Announces October UK Tour With Special Guests THE STRANGLERS And MC50; Video Message

Alice Cooper has announced that seven new UK dates has been added to the itinerary for his Ol Black Eyes Is Back Tour. Pre-sale for the new dates begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 20th at 10 AM, local and tickets go on sale Friday, February 22nd.

Click here for pre-sale tickets, and see a video message from Alice Cooper below.

Alice tells NME, “The great thing about the tour coming to the UK is we’ve done this last show for the last two and a half years so we’re ready to retire this show. The next show, all the elements are out there - it’s going to be a pure Alice Cooper show. It’s going to have all the stuff that everybody wants to see and new stuff and for the songs, we dip into a bunch of albums that people probably are not going to expect us to go to. So it’s going to be a total Alice extravaganza.”

New dates:

October

4 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

5 - The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) - Aberdeen, Scotland

7 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

8 - Brighton Centre - Brighton, England

10 - The O2 - London, England

11 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England

12 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff, Wales