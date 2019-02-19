ALICE COOPER Announces October UK Tour With Special Guests THE STRANGLERS And MC50; Video Message
February 19, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Alice Cooper has announced that seven new UK dates has been added to the itinerary for his Ol Black Eyes Is Back Tour. Pre-sale for the new dates begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 20th at 10 AM, local and tickets go on sale Friday, February 22nd.
Click here for pre-sale tickets, and see a video message from Alice Cooper below.
Alice tells NME, “The great thing about the tour coming to the UK is we’ve done this last show for the last two and a half years so we’re ready to retire this show. The next show, all the elements are out there - it’s going to be a pure Alice Cooper show. It’s going to have all the stuff that everybody wants to see and new stuff and for the songs, we dip into a bunch of albums that people probably are not going to expect us to go to. So it’s going to be a total Alice extravaganza.”
New dates:
October
4 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England
5 - The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) - Aberdeen, Scotland
7 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England
8 - Brighton Centre - Brighton, England
10 - The O2 - London, England
11 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England
12 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff, Wales