ALICE COOPER Attempts To Set Wildest, Weirdest World Record Imaginable

Alice Cooper came to the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley on a mission, reports The Mercury News. He wanted to set one of the wildest, weirdest world records imaginable - for the number of rubber chickens tossed at the same time.

He needed to get just over a thousand rubber chickens thrown at the same time in order to set the record. So, BottleRock attendees were asked to help out and hundreds were given rubber chickens to throw at the stage Cooper shared with TV foodie/chef Andrew Zimmern and host Liam Mayclem on Day Three (Sunday, May 26) of the festival.

And an official from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand in order to certify any new record.

If Cooper was successful, mind you, it would be the second Guinness World Record set at the 2019 festival - and the third overall in BottleRock history. Hip-hop star Snoop Dogg set one in 2018 and then chef Masaharu Morimoto set another on Day One of this year’s festival.

Eventually, it was countdown time and people (pardon the pun) winged the rubber chickens at the stage. Rubber chickens were flying high and low and everyone seemed to feel good that the record would be set.

Why rubber chickens? That’s a good question. It goes back to the now legendary chicken incident of 1969, when the Alice Cooper group was playing a festival in Toronto and a chicken was infamously torn apart by the audience.

