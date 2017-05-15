ALICE COOPER BAND Reunited - DENNIS DUNAWAY, NEAL SMITH And MICHAEL BRUCE Join Alice In Nashville; Video Posted
May 15, 2017, an hour ago
Original Alice Cooper Band members - bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce - reunited with the legendary shock rocker for a set at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall last night, Sunday, May 14th. Video footage of the performance is available for streaming below:
earMUSIC recently announced the worldwide signing of Alice Cooper. Paranormal, his new studio album and first in six years, will be released on July 28th on earMUSIC as 2CD Digipak, 2LP, Limited Box Set, and Digital.
The 12-track album has been recorded in Nashville with long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin and features a very special bonus CD - a mini-album consisting of three brand new songs written and recorded together with Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce, alongside carefully selected live recordings.
Paranormal also features special guest appearances by U2's Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.
Alice Cooper will be touring extensively this year in support of Paranormal, visiting cities in the US, Europe, and Australasia.
Tour dates:
May
16 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
June
7 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
8 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre
9 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
12 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall
16 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre
17 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Ampitheatre
18 -Airway Heights, WA - Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert Season at Northern Qu
20 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theatre
21 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater
22 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater
24 - El Paso, TX - KLAQ Streetfest
August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)
12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
18 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
27 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater
September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park
8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center