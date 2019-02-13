ALICE COOPER BAND's 2015 Reunion The Focus Of 'Live From The Astroturf' Documentary; Movie To Premier At Phoenix Film Festival; Video Trailer

A new documentary film, Alice Cooper: Live From The Astroturf, is set to premier at the Phoenix Film Festival in April. A video trailer can be found below.

According to Rolling Stone a Dallas record store’s efforts to reunite the original Alice Cooper Band after 40 years is the focus of the upcoming documentary/concert film.

Cooper superfan and Good Records owner Chris Penn lobbied for Cooper and his former bandmates - Michael Bruce, Glen Buxton, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith - to stage a (non-Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction) concert together for the first time since 1974, with the surprise reunion gig taking place in October 2015 at the Dallas record shop.

While a recording of the show was initially released as a Record Store Day exclusive in 2018, Penn and director Steven Gaddis realized they had enough footage from the performance to construct a full film from the event, which a record store full of lucky Cooper fans witnessed.

In addition to the in-store performance captured by eight cameras and mixed by Bob Ezrin, the documentary also features interviews with the members of the Alice Cooper Band and those who made the show possible.

A message at the official film website states: "To unleash the movie of the historic event, we’re going back to where it all started. Phoenix, Arizona, birthplace of the original Alice Cooper group, will be the first city you’ll be able to witness this concert film/documentary. There will be multiple screenings during the Phoenix Film Festival, which takes place from April 4th through the 14th at the Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101. Special guests will be in attendance."