ALICE COOPER - "CHUCK BERRY Was The Guy That Put Guitar Rock On The Map; We Just Took It From There And Turned It Into Something Else"

In the clip below, Alice Cooper chats with Kyle Meredith about his latest release, Breadcrumbs, which finds the legendary shock-rocker digging into his Detroit roots to cover MC5, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels.

The two discuss some of the history of Motor City punk, how the city's sound is still evident in artists like Jack White, and how it's influenced Alice Cooper's sound through the years. Breadcrumbs is also the precursor to his upcoming 2020 LP and Alice talks about what more to expect in that record, as well as some discussion on his recent record with Hollywood Vampires ("It was important that it not sound like an Alice Cooper or Aerosmith record") and a story of the rarest collectible in his catalog.

Townsend Music has launched a pre-order for the upcoming 30th anniversary vinyl edition of Alice Cooper's Trash album, due for release on December 13.

Trash is the 18th studio album by Alice Cooper, released in 1989. The album features the single “Poison”, Cooper’s first top ten hit since 1977. It was a great success in Cooper’s music career, reaching the Top 20 of various album charts and selling millions of copies.

The album features many guest performances including Jon Bon Jovi, Stiv Bators, and Steven Tyler. Songwriting contributions were also made by Joan Jett, Diane Warren, Richie Sambora, and John McCurry.

Trash is available as a 30th anniversary edition of 2,500 individually numbered copies on silver & black marbled vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Poison"

"Spark In The Dark"

"House Of Fire"

"Why Trust You"

"Only My Heart Talkin'"

Side B

"Bed Of Nails"

"This Maniac's In Love With You"

"Trash"

"Hell Is Living Without You"

"I'm Your Gun"