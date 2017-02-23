ALICE COOPER Discusses His Best Album Review Ever - “You Can’t Take It Seriously”; Video

In this new episode of Ask Alice, Alice Cooper talks about the best album review he has ever received and gives life advice to up and coming artists and performers.

The Rock Brigade Podcast, hosted by Jeb Wright with James Rozell, recently hosted Dennis Dunaway, best known as being a founding member of The Alice Cooper Group. His bass playing can be heard on such classic tunes as “School’s Out”, “Billion Dollar Babies” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy” among others. He also plays in the band Blue Coupe with ex-members of the legendary band Blue Öyster Cult. In addition, Dennis is now a bestselling author due to the success of his memoir, Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs! My Adventures In The Alice Cooper Band.

In his interview on The Rock Brigade Podcast, Dunaway opens up about writing his book, marrying his wife of 42 years (who is the sister of original Alice Cooper drummer Neal Smith), releasing a long lost Alice Cooper song called “School’s Back In” and, most excitedly, new music coming out with the remaining original members of The Alice Cooper Group!

On new music with Alice Cooper, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith, being produced by Bob Ezrin: “It is going to be released, we are working on songs right now… the original group. Ezrin promised he is not going to take two years to finish like he took on The Hollywood Vampires album. I’m not at liberty to tell you details but I can say that I’m very excited.”

On a soon to be released lost song called “School’s Back In”: “Warner Bros. is going to put out a reissue of a couple of the original bands albums. Each one of them will have a live show. There will even be some outtakes. I don’t know if I should say what one of them is as the surprise of it has a lot to do with how cool it is. Basically, it is a song that we did in the studio warming up and jamming. We decided if we wrote a song called “School’s Back In” then it would have to be the most depressing blues song ever. It is so depressing that there is big build like it going to the next chord change but it goes back to the same chord.”

