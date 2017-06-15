ALICE COOPER Discusses New Song "Paranoiac Personality” - “It Was A Total Study On Paranoia”; Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Alice Cooper’s new album, Paranormal, will be released on July 28th via earMUSIC. In the video below, Alice discusses the album track "Paranoiac Personality”:

The guitar-driven "Paranoiac Personality" (available for streaming below) is a perfect entry point to Alice's searing rock record. An album that explores the fringes of society, the end of the world, encounters with the devil and more. Paranormal was produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Deep Purple). In addition to the new studio album and the two new recordings from the original Alice Cooper band, fans will receive a bonus of 6 live tracks recorded at one of Cooper's 2016 shows in Columbus, OH.

Tracklisting:

"Paranormal"

"Dead Flies"

"Fireball"

"Paranoiac Personality"

"Fallen In Love"

"Dynamite Road"

"Private Public Breakdown"

"Holy Water"

"Rats"

"The Sound Of A"

Studio recordings with the original Alice Cooper band:

"Genuine American Girl"

"You And All Of Your Friends"

Live in Columbus, Ohio, May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper band:

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Only Women Bleed"

"School’s Out"

"Paranoiac Personality”:

Alice Cooper's North American tour kicked off this week. He'll join up with Deep Purple beginning in August. Highlights include The Greek in Los Angeles on August 13th and Jones Beach on August 26th. Full North American tour dates below.

Tour dates:

June

16 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Ampitheatre

18 - Airway Heights, WA - Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert Season at Northern Qu

20 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theatre

21 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater

22 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater

24 - El Paso, TX - KLAQ Streetfest

August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

27 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater

September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

On May 14th, following Alice Cooper’s customary execution via guillotine on stage at his Nashville concert, fans were treated to something rarely seen since 1973. The stage went dark and original band members, bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith reunited to perform a five song mini-set of their classic hits with Alice.

This followed the recent announcement that the forthcoming Paranormal will include two new recordings written and recorded by the original lineup (“Genuine American Girl and “You And All Of Your Friends”).

Now, Alice announces that the three members of the original Alice Cooper band will join him on tour in the UK, returning to these shores 46 years after they first shocked and enthralled us on their historic 1971 tour.

In Nashville, they were joined by current band member Ryan Roxie filling in for the late Glen Buxton on guitar. The band ripped through “I’m 18”, “No More Mr Nice Guy”, “Muscle of Love”, “Billion Dollar Babies” and then closed with “School’s Out”, bringing back current band members drummer Glen Sobel, bassist Chuck Garric, and guitarists Nita Strauss and Tommy Henriksen for a grand finale.

And they enjoyed it so much that they decided to bring the show to the UK.

Alice says, “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits - we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.

“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said great, bring ‘em over. Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, I got a couple songs. So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”

The next logical step is to rekindle their friendship, doing what they do best - performing as one the greatest live rock bands in history.

Alice Cooper (with The Mission and The Tubes):

November

11th - Leeds - First Direct Arena

12th - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

14th - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

15th - Manchester - Manchester Arena

16th - London - The SSE Arena, Wembley

Tickets at this location.

Alice is offering several VIP packages at here, including meet and greet and a backstage tour. AEG Live are offering pre-show packages, available here.





(Photo: Rob Fenn)