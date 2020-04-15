ALICE COOPER, DUFF MCKAGAN, SLASH, SEBASTIAN BACH And Others Pay Tribute To Late New York Punk Style Icon JIMMY WEBB

Alice Cooper, Duff McKagan, Slash, Sebastian Bach, Joan Jett, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, and many other rockers took to social media to pay tribute to New York punk style icon Jimmy Webb, who passed away Tuesday (April 15) at the age of 62. Webb’s friend Heart Montalbano confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was cancer.

Jimmy Webb was the iconic manager and buyer from famed New York clothing store Trash And Vaudeville who later opened his own shop named I Need More. While not a musician himself, Webb counted rock royalty like Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry as customers and friends.

Read more about Jimmy Webb at Rolling Stone and see some tributes to Webb below:

Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine. I bought every pair of Cuban heeled boots that I wore from 1987 - 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll 👢❤ https://t.co/WYSPy77GAO — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) April 14, 2020

Jimmy Webb the last day of Trash and Vaudeville on Saint Marks NYC 2016.

Rest in rock peace Jimmy. 💔 pic.twitter.com/t3shMtEEPd — Chris Stein (@chrissteinplays) April 14, 2020

Our friend, Jimmy Webb, a legend and a St. Marks St. legend, stylist of the punks, famous and not, has passed. I’m so very sad and we’ll all miss your energetic, warm soul. The city will not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/RI06gv8f0C — Joan Jett (@joanjett) April 15, 2020