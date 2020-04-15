ALICE COOPER, DUFF MCKAGAN, SLASH, SEBASTIAN BACH And Others Pay Tribute To Late New York Punk Style Icon JIMMY WEBB

Alice Cooper, Duff McKagan, Slash, Sebastian Bach, Joan Jett, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, and many other rockers took to social media to pay tribute to New York punk style icon Jimmy Webb, who passed away Tuesday (April 15) at the age of 62. Webb’s friend Heart Montalbano confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was cancer.

Jimmy Webb was the iconic manager and buyer from famed New York clothing store Trash And Vaudeville who later opened his own shop named I Need More. While not a musician himself, Webb counted rock royalty like Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry as customers and friends.

Read more about Jimmy Webb at Rolling Stone and see some tributes to Webb below:

 

 



