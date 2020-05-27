ALICE COOPER Explains How He Changed New Single "Don't Give Up” To Reflect The Pandemic - "It Was A Bit Of An Anti-Suicide Song"; Video

Alice Cooper recently released his new single and video for ”Don't Give Up”, produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS). Speaking with SiriusXM, Alice explains that the new song originally had a slightly different meaning. Watch the video below:

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.