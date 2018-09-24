ALICE COOPER Featured On NASDAQ Video Screen in Times Square

Paranormal occurrence as Alice Cooper's image showed up mysteriously on the NASDAQ video screen in Times Square this week - just as 100+ world leaders converge on NYC at the United Nations.

Alice Cooper's A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris release is out now via earMUSIC as 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally.

Following the release of the 2017 studio album Paranormal, which was the best chart-performing album by Alice Cooper in decades, the American rock legend took his exciting live show all over the world, accompanied by "the best band he has ever had."

After an entire year spent on the road, the Paranormal Tour ended in Paris on December 7th, 2017 at the world renowned Olympia, a theatre that is iconic in the truest sense of the word. The Olympia, since opening in 1888, has witnessed changes in entertainment and pop culture for 130 years from the can-can through Édith Piaf to Johnny Hallyday and the Beatles and now... Alice Cooper!

This 90-minute rock show is a journey through Alice Cooper's timeless creations: classics like "Poison," "School's Out," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" are alternated with hand-picked gems for the joy of true Cooper connoisseurs like "Pain," "Woman of Mass Destruction," and "Paranoiac Personality," the first single from the album Paranormal.

The album captures a rock 'n' roll show at its peak and is one of the best live releases by Alice Cooper, featuring his longtime band guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel in front of an excited audience.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Brutal Planet"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Department Of Youth"

"Pain"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"The World Needs Guts"

"Woman Of Mass Distraction"

"Poison"

"Halo Of Flies"

CD2:

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Paranoiac Personality"

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Killer/I Love The Dead" themes

"I'm Eighteen"

"School's Out"

2LP Colored:

Side A:

"Brutal Planet"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Department Of Youth"

"Pain"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

Side B:

"The World Needs Guts"

"Woman Of Mass Distraction"

"Poison"

"Halo Of Flies"

Side C:

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Paranoiac Personality"

Side D:

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Killer/I Love The Dead" themes

"I'm Eighteen"

"School's Out"

Trailer:

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry":

"Poison":

(Photo courtesy of NASDAQ)