ALICE COOPER, FOO FIGHTERS And More To Honour AEROSMITH At MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute Concert

Get ready for a night to remember as the first wave of performers have been announced for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Aerosmith. Grammy Award-winning artists Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., John Legend, and John Mayer, past Grammy Award nominee Alice Cooper and current Grammy Award nominees Jonas Brothers, Emily King, and Yola join the performance lineup for the annual tribute concert on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Leading this stacked lineup through renditions of songs from Aerosmith's catalog of hits will be musical director Greg Phillinganes. Additional guest performers are still to be announced.

Back in October, Aerosmith made a surprise announcement onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, revealing the big news that they will be honored as this year's MusiCares' Person Of The Year. The four-time Grammy-winning group is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund.

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines - the official airline of Person Of The Year - will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.