ALICE COOPER Gets Animated For Disney - "And It’s A Non-Threatening Character!"; Video

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Alice Cooper is getting animated to guest-star in Disney Channel’s Mickey And The Roadster Racers. Cooper will play Alistair Coop De Ville, “an old friend of Goofy’s uncle,” who of course wears a top hat and has a pet snake.

“It’s so funny that they have a snake coming out of my top hat - the two things that Alice is known for,” Cooper, a self-described “huge Goofy fan,” tells EW of his new role. “And it’s a non-threatening character. Generally when I play parts in movies or TV, I’m always the villain. It’s kind of nice to not be the villain for once.”

In his episode, titled Goof Quest, Goofy, his Uncle Goof, and Donald join forces with Alistair to search for a legendary treasure in the jungles of Peru. Check out an exclusive first look at Cooper’s character in the video at Entertainment Weekly.

Hollywood Vampires (featuring rock 'n' roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper) released their new album, Rise, on June 21 via earMusic. Order your copy here.

Rise, the band’s second album, is some of the purest, unapologetic and most enjoyable rock and roll of the year, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, the new album Rise consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the Vampires’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Johnny Depp; the late Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” and Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” sung by Joe Perry.

Hollywood Vampires were the musical guest on the June 19th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed their original song, "I Want My Now", as well as their cover of David Bowie's "Heroes" on the show's outdoor stage. Watch below: